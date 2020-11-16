1/1
James Pratt
1957 - 2020
James Pratt
November 13, 1957 - November 12, 2020
Bradenton , Florida - James "Jimmy" Pratt of Bradenton, FL died peacefully in Tampa, Florida on November 12, 2020 at the age of 62.
James is survived by his loving wife, Marylou Pratt; siblings, Cynthia Pratt Rogers, Trinity, FL and Michael (Sharon) Pratt, St. Petersburg, FL, step-children, Tina (Brandon) Dillingham, and Ed (Cynthia) Rodriguez, grandchildren, Brielle Dillingham, Adrianna and Antonio Rodriguez, nieces Melissa Rogers and Madison Conley, numerous cousins and two dear Aunts. He is preceded in death by his parents, Harmon and Sally Barnard Pratt, Syracuse, NY and brother William Pratt, Long Beach, CA.
James was born in Syracuse NY and the family moved to Florida in 1971. He graduated from Seminole High School in 1975. The following year he joined the army and spent his tour of duty near Frankfort Germany. After an honorable discharge, he returned to North Syracuse and opened Pratt Power Tools. Later, he sold the business and moved to Florida where he was employed for many years with Teakdecking Systems in Sarasota, FL. There he met the love of his life, Marylou and they had a wonderful life together. They enjoyed time with their dog Sunny, family and friends, traveling, music, fishing, and the beach. A master craftsman, Jimmy never shied away from a project but may have enjoyed cooking even more than woodworking. He truly loved being "J-Pa" to the grandchildren. Jimmy was a happy, outgoing person who made many friends and always took the time to help those in need.
A celebration of life will be held on December 12, 2020, at South Coquina Beach..


Published in Bradenton Herald on Nov. 16, 2020.
