65 of Sarasota, passed away March 26, 2019. He was a loving husband, father, brother and friend who loved the Lord and loved to minister the word of God to all he came in contact with. Survivors include his wife Belinda; daughter Nakeisha and son James Jr. Visitation 6-8pm Friday at 720 Manatee Avenue West Bradenton with Funeral 2pm Saturday at Happy Gospel Church 1915 53rd Avenue East Bradenton. Apostle I Funeral Home Entrusted with Arrangements.

65 of Sarasota, passed away March 26, 2019. He was a loving husband, father, brother and friend who loved the Lord and loved to minister the word of God to all he came in contact with. Survivors include his wife Belinda; daughter Nakeisha and son James Jr. Visitation 6-8pm Friday at 720 Manatee Avenue West Bradenton with Funeral 2pm Saturday at Happy Gospel Church 1915 53rd Avenue East Bradenton. Apostle I Funeral Home Entrusted with Arrangements. Published in The Bradenton Herald on Apr. 4, 2019

