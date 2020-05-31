James R. Price Jr.
James R. Price Jr. James R. Price, Jr. 75, of Bradenton, FL passed away Monday, May 25, 2020. He was born on December 18, 1944, in Greensburg, PA. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Linda; daughter, Sandy Price of Bradenton, FL and son, Robert (Lisa) Price of St. Petersburg, FL, four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He is also survived by two brothers and four sisters. Jim was a loving husband and father who cherished his family. He enjoyed talking to anyone and always loved a good laugh. He served three years in the Army and worked in the Greensburg area for several years before moving to Florida in 1980. He retired from the United States Postal Service at Manasota in 2013. Services will be held at a later date. Jim will have Military Honors at the Sarasota National Cemetery when scheduling begins again. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to www.br ownandsonsfuneral.com. Memorial contributions may be made to Family of God United Methodist Church, 5601 16th Ave. E., Palmetto, FL 34221.

Published in Bradenton Herald on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
May 29, 2020
So sorry for your loss
Russ Wallace
