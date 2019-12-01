James R. Visser James R. Visser, 48, of Palmetto, FL passed away suddenly on Friday, November 22, 2019. He is the beloved son of Lorraine Carney Visser and the late James E. Visser; father of Taylor Marie Visser and brother of Susan Weinert. There will be no Visitation or Services. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements. The family suggests Memorial contributions be made to the Lupus Foundation of America at https://supportlupus.org. Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Dec. 1, 2019