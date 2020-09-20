1/1
James Ray
1950 - 2020
{ "" }
James Ray
March 20, 1950 - September 11, 2020
Bradenton, Florida - James T. Ray, age 70, passed away on Friday, September 11, 2020 under the loving care of Tidewell Hospice House, Bradenton, FL. A 1968 graduate of Southeast High School, Jim was born in Dayton, Ohio and relocated to Florida in 1952 when he was a young child. His quick wit, kind, caring, and gentle nature will be missed by all that knew him. He is preceded by the love of his life Susie. He is survived by his children; Mark (Eunice), Amy Kimbro, Alison (Mitch) Schwarzwalder. His grandchildren; Olivia, Aiden, Clayton, and Mason. His brothers; David (Lydia) and Jack Weaks.
Interment will be beside Susie at 9:00AM, Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Groover's Funeral Home at Mansion Memorial 1400 36th Ave E, Ellenton, Florida 34222.
The family would like to thank Diane and Tidewell Hospice House Bradenton for their kind, wonderful, and loving care. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Tidewell Hospice of Bradenton, Florida.


Published in Bradenton Herald on Sep. 20, 2020.
Published in Bradenton Herald on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Interment
09:00 AM
Groover Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Groover Funeral Home
1400 36th Ave East
Ellenton, FL 34222
9417226602
