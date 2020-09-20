James Ray

March 20, 1950 - September 11, 2020

Bradenton, Florida - James T. Ray, age 70, passed away on Friday, September 11, 2020 under the loving care of Tidewell Hospice House, Bradenton, FL. A 1968 graduate of Southeast High School, Jim was born in Dayton, Ohio and relocated to Florida in 1952 when he was a young child. His quick wit, kind, caring, and gentle nature will be missed by all that knew him. He is preceded by the love of his life Susie. He is survived by his children; Mark (Eunice), Amy Kimbro, Alison (Mitch) Schwarzwalder. His grandchildren; Olivia, Aiden, Clayton, and Mason. His brothers; David (Lydia) and Jack Weaks.

Interment will be beside Susie at 9:00AM, Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Groover's Funeral Home at Mansion Memorial 1400 36th Ave E, Ellenton, Florida 34222.

The family would like to thank Diane and Tidewell Hospice House Bradenton for their kind, wonderful, and loving care. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Tidewell Hospice of Bradenton, Florida.





