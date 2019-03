Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Robert Dunne Sr.. View Sign

James Robert Dunne Sr. James Robert Dunne, Sr., 89, formally of Niskayuna, NY and Anna Maria Island, FL passed away on January 16, 2019 in Lakeland, FL from natural causes. Born on July 8, 1929 in Cleveland, OH to Carroll Joseph Dunne and Wilma Agnes Sutmore Dunne. James married Nancy Anne McSween on October 28, 1952 and remained married until her death, October 11, 2009. James is survived by his son, James R. Dunne Jr., (Cindy) of Lakeland, FL, his son, Stephen Dunne (Patty) of Winter Garden, FL, his grandson, Ryan Dunne (Andrea) of Murrells Inlet, SC, his great-granddaughters, Alayna and Evy, two nephews, and three nieces. A Funeral Service for James will be held at St. Barnard's Catholic Church on Anna Maria Island on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 10:30AM. James will be interred next to his beloved wife at the Sarasota National Cemetery in a private service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to either The Rotary Foundation of Anna Maria Island Inc. P.O. Box 1344 Holmes Beach, FL. 34218 or the Rotary Reader Character Books Fund c/o Anna Maria Elementary School 4700 Gulf Dr. Holmes Beach, FL. 34217.

