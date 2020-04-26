James S. Chappell
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James S. Chappell James S. Chappell, 74, died April 20, 2020, in Bradenton, FL, after a lengthy battle with heart disease. James was born on September 1, 1945, in Rosman, North Carolina, to Hovie and Ellie Chappell. At a young age, James was adopted and raised by his aunt and uncle, Elizabeth and Frank Chappell. He graduated from A.C. Reynolds High School in Asheville, NC and went on to receive a BA degree in Science and a MS degree in Psychology from Western Carolina University. He was a member of Pi Kappa Phi Gamma Epsilon Fraternity for over 50 years. After briefly teaching high school science in North Carolina, James moved to Florida in 1974, settling in Bradenton, where he was a custom furniture maker for over 45 years. He was an avid golfer and could be seen every Sunday, teeing it up at Tatum Ridge Golf Course before the crack of dawn. James is survived by his partner of 25 years, Marlene Porter; a son, Christopher of Fort Lauderdale, FL; his extended family, Ben and Dulani Porter; their daughter, Lily and Jon Porter. He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers, sisters and a son, Matthew. A Celebration of Life will take place at a time to be determined later. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 26th Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made to www.brownand sonsfuneral.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bradenton Herald on Apr. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory
(26th St. Chapel) - Bradenton
5624 26th Street West
Bradenton, FL 34207
(941) 758-7788
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
1 entry
Marlene, Chris and entire family - We are thinking of you today, love you guys, and want you to know we are here for you. So sorry for your loss. Ron and Carol Hilliard
Ron and Carol Hilliard
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved