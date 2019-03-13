Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James S. Plavak. View Sign

James S. Plavak A Celebration of Life for James S. Plavak, 78, will be from 6:00PM until 8:00PM Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home at Manasota Memorial Park (1221 53rd Ave. E, Bradenton, FL 34203). Mr. Plavak passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Tampa General Hospital. He was born to Emil and Nellie Plavak on October 1, 1940 in Moline, Illinois. Mr. Plavak started his career working for The Rock Island Line and has been a railroad enthusiast ever since. He apprenticed at Moline Tool and Die becoming a journeyman before working 22 years at Caterpillar as a tool and die maker. He later retired as a machinist instructor in Maysville, Kentucky, before moving to Florida in 2014. Jim was an Eagle Scout and Scout Master for many years. Jim loved to travel with his family. He loved fishing, roller coasters and going to the movies. Jim found great importance in being a mentor in the local Alzheimer's community over the last few years. Mr. Plavak and his wife Amber "Joyce" Plavak were looking forward to celebrating their 50th Wedding Anniversary later this year. Also left to cherish his memory are their children; Jeff Plavak, Lisa Good, Dawn Plavak; five grandchildren, Roberta Ferguson, Rheanna Barton, Jasmine Plavak, James Plavak, Jade Plavak; nephew, Kirk Johnson; and three great-grandchildren; Vincent, Henry, and Jaxtyn. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Mike; sister, Nancy, and daughter, Becky. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial donations to the , 14010 Roosevelt Blvd, Ste #709, Clearwater, FL 33762 or . For more information, you may visit www.

