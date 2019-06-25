James P., Bubba, Sheppard, born June 3, 1928 in Palma Sola, FL, passed away June 17, 2019 in Macon, GA. He is survived by his wife Carolyn V. (Johnson) Sheppard; children, Theresa Anne (Rocky) Stade, Laurie Jean (Keith) Johnston, Amy Carol (Frank) Roger; grandchildren, Jessica (Mike), Kasey, Steven, Rachel and Kenny (Randy); great-grandchildren, Tyler, Morgan, Aiden and Bodhi; sisters, Eva Mae Landseadel and Janie (Gary) Brethauer; brother Floyd (Mitch) Sheppard; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his other siblings, Jesse, Jerry and Lucille. He has an extensive family including half brothers, sisters, nieces, and nephews from father James. F. Sheppard. He touched so many of their lives. Bubba spent his life in Bradenton until he joined the U.S. Army Air Corps in 1945. He was then drafted into the U.S. Army from which he retired. He held many posts including Berlin Air Lift, Korea, Okinawa, North Africa, and ended in Vietnam. Along the way he married Carolyn Johnson on January 30, 1959. After his retirement he had many different jobs. The one he talked about most were his days as a commercial crab fisherman with his brother-in-law George Johnson. He lived out his days in a place he loved, Jones County, GA in the city of Gray, GA, with the deer and wildlife. His life was full. He went out fighting. He will be missed by all that knew him. Visitation will be Thursday, June 27, 2019, 6:00-8:00 pm at Griffith-Cline Funeral Home, 720 Manatee Ave. W. Bradenton, FL. A memorial service will be Friday, June 28, 2019, 11:00 am at the funeral home. Interment will be private at Old Miakka Cemetery. Condolences may be given online at www.GriffithCline.com.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on June 25, 2019