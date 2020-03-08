Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James W. (Jim) Simpson Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

James (Jim) W. Simpson Jr. Jim was born on August 17, 1957 to James and Carol Simpson in Hastings, Michigan. His childhood years were spent growing up in Portage, Michigan. Jim graduated from Portage Central High School in 1975. He then left for the big city of Chicago where he lived and worked until 2004. During his career he was the Dean of the Culinary Hospitality Institute of Chicago (CHIC). Jim was instrumental in building the programs and helping the college to flourish. During this time he completed his bachelor's degree in business from Loyola University graduating Summa Cum Laude. After many Chicago winters Jim decided to move to Florida to be close to his parents and play as much golf as possible. He also decided to go back to his culinary roots and worked for several restaurants in the area. This is where he met some of his closest friends who were very dear to him. Jim had successfully fought a few bouts of cancer over the last few years. The complications that arose from the most recent cancer proved to be more than his body could handle and he passed away on February 26, 2020. His strength and courage through all of this is a testimony of who he was. Jim is survived by his parents, Jim and Carol, his brother, Jerry, and his sister, Dawn. Also surviving is his sister-in-law, Rhonda, his nephew, Michael (& Katelyn), and his niece, Jessica Massey (& Brian). He also leaves behind several aunts, uncles and cousins who will miss him dearly.

