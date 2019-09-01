Jamie Ray Vickers (1968 - 2019)
Obituary
Jamie Ray Vickers, 51, born April 21, 1968 in Dayton, OH, passed away August 23rd 2019. Jamie is survived by his wife , Michelle Vickers; daughters Ashley, Mercedes, and Alexsis Vickers. Grand daughter, Chloe Corkins, Jamie is also survived by his father , Edward Click; siblings Catina and Daniel Vickers, Serena Riedel and Mariah Click. He is preceded in death by his mother Elizabeth Click. Jamie is well known for his loving, funny, and carefree personality. He had an energy that even after one encounter with him, you would remember him for a lifetime. He enjoyed barbequing, the outdoors, and telling a "mean" story. Jamie is irreplaceable and will be missed tremendously by his family and friends. Services under the care of Shannon Funeral Homes Town Chapel. Online condolences at www.shannonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Sept. 1, 2019
