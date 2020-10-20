Jan Schmidt

March 4, 1934 - October 14, 2020

St. Petersburg, Florida - Jan Arlene Schmidt of St. Petersburg, passed away on October 14, 2020. It is with heavy heart that after her long struggle with Parkinson's and Cancer she succumb to the diseases.

Jan was born on March 4,1934, in Kansas City, MO. to Mr. and Mrs. Kirby and Kelma Turton. Jan graduated Shawnee Mission High School in 1952. She married Lt. Col.John Norman Schmidt in 1953,, then widowed in 2007. Jan was a loving mother and wife and leaves behind four living sons, Victor O.,his partner Judi, Bradley A. Damon A. and his wife Kara and Eric R. There are three grandchildren Jason R., Justin B. ( who predeceased since 2004) and Ryan J. with his three children.She also has a living sister in the area Judy Jetty.

Her many accomplishments include , she was an Air force Officers wife for 23 years, she was a Real Estate Broker for 25 years and she helped her husband with many business ventures, such as Hidden Harbor Marine and Tree Lake in Manatee County. She was an active member in the church. She leaves behind many near and dear life long friends and it would be remiss if we did not mention one truly in her heart, Hal Cusiak.

Online condolences can be sent to the family at wansac@aol.com.

Due to COVID, details on the Memorial Service will be announced at a later date.





