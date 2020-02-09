Jane Gill Burgess. (1931 – 2020) passed away January 29th, 2020 in Bradenton, FL. She was a nurturing wife and mother and is survived by her four daughters, Bonnie Wiedeman and her husband, William, Linda Dominguez and her husband, Frank, Sharon Meddings, Vivian Pitcher and her husband, David. She has 12 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren and many adopted friends and family whom affectionately call her “Day”. Jane was born in Sarasota Memorial and attended Sarasota High School where she met the love of her life, John “Pete” Burgess. They were married at the Church of the Redeemer in 1950 and raised four daughters in Sarasota, until building a home in Bradenton. There will be a memorial service at Myakka River State parked on Sunday, March 8, in the afternoon at the pavilion near the big rock, named in honor of her grandfather, AB Edwards.

