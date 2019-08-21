Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jane Trimble Wade. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jane Trimble Wade Jane Trimble Wade (1938-2019) passed away July 23, 2019 after a long well fought battle withAlzheimer's. Jane was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and caregiver for many precious pets. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, James Underhill Wade, son Jonathan Wade and daughter in law Leslie Wade, son Daniel Wade and daughter in law Kathleen Stella Wade, daughter Mary Margaret Wade Armstrong and son in law Greg Armstrong, and granddaughters Caitlin Wade, Shannon Wade and Carly Stella Wade. Jane was born on February 1, 1938 in Montgomery, Alabama. She was the only child of her parents Malvin Franklin Trimble and Lucille Wright Trimble, who both predeceased her. Her father was a career Army veteran, so she grew up on military bases until after World War II, including Germany at the end of the war for several years. She attended Sidney Lanier High School in Montgomery AL, and then went to college at Florida State University where she was a Chi Omega sister. Jane and Jim met at FSU and married on July 2, 1960, after she received her bachelor's degree in history and English. They moved to the Atlanta, Georgia, area where their children were born. The family then moved in about 1975 to Florida, and settled in Bradenton, Florida, which remains their home. Throughout her adult life she dearly loved the North Georgia and North Carolina Mountains, and had a home there at least every summer for over thirty years. Jane taught school in Atlanta and in Bradenton and loved teaching her granddaughters and those around her. Her love for The Blue Ridge Mountains, her family, her pets, literature, and gardening will always be remembered.She was a frequent speaker at St. Stevens Episcopal School, Girls Club events, and started her many book clubs. Jane was active in many charities and nonprofits during her life. She served as a President and active member in the Junior Leagues of Atlanta and Bradenton and a founder of the Bradenton Junior League, a board member and president of the Girls Club in Bradenton, board member and docent for the Bascom Art Center in Highlands, North Carolina. She also volunteered with the Humane Society and with her community libraries. A memorial service will be held at her home church, Christ Episcopal Church in Bradenton, Florida at noon on August 24,2019. Visitation with the family will begin at 11:00 a.m. at the church on August 24,Visitation with the family will begin at 11:00 a.m. at the church on August 24, 2019, and a celebration of life will follow the service in Bradentonat Pier 22 restaurant from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. The family asks that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the or the Bishop Animal Shelter in Bradenton, Florida.

Jane Trimble Wade Jane Trimble Wade (1938-2019) passed away July 23, 2019 after a long well fought battle withAlzheimer's. Jane was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and caregiver for many precious pets. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, James Underhill Wade, son Jonathan Wade and daughter in law Leslie Wade, son Daniel Wade and daughter in law Kathleen Stella Wade, daughter Mary Margaret Wade Armstrong and son in law Greg Armstrong, and granddaughters Caitlin Wade, Shannon Wade and Carly Stella Wade. Jane was born on February 1, 1938 in Montgomery, Alabama. She was the only child of her parents Malvin Franklin Trimble and Lucille Wright Trimble, who both predeceased her. Her father was a career Army veteran, so she grew up on military bases until after World War II, including Germany at the end of the war for several years. She attended Sidney Lanier High School in Montgomery AL, and then went to college at Florida State University where she was a Chi Omega sister. Jane and Jim met at FSU and married on July 2, 1960, after she received her bachelor's degree in history and English. They moved to the Atlanta, Georgia, area where their children were born. The family then moved in about 1975 to Florida, and settled in Bradenton, Florida, which remains their home. Throughout her adult life she dearly loved the North Georgia and North Carolina Mountains, and had a home there at least every summer for over thirty years. Jane taught school in Atlanta and in Bradenton and loved teaching her granddaughters and those around her. Her love for The Blue Ridge Mountains, her family, her pets, literature, and gardening will always be remembered.She was a frequent speaker at St. Stevens Episcopal School, Girls Club events, and started her many book clubs. Jane was active in many charities and nonprofits during her life. She served as a President and active member in the Junior Leagues of Atlanta and Bradenton and a founder of the Bradenton Junior League, a board member and president of the Girls Club in Bradenton, board member and docent for the Bascom Art Center in Highlands, North Carolina. She also volunteered with the Humane Society and with her community libraries. A memorial service will be held at her home church, Christ Episcopal Church in Bradenton, Florida at noon on August 24,2019. Visitation with the family will begin at 11:00 a.m. at the church on August 24,Visitation with the family will begin at 11:00 a.m. at the church on August 24, 2019, and a celebration of life will follow the service in Bradentonat Pier 22 restaurant from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. The family asks that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the or the Bishop Animal Shelter in Bradenton, Florida. Published in The Bradenton Herald on Aug. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bradenton Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.