Service Information Brown and Sons 43rd Street - Bradenton 604 43rd Street West Bradenton , FL 34209 (941)-758-7788 Memorial service 10:00 AM Christ Episcopal Church Bradenton , IL Obituary

Jane Vanderipe Brown Jane Vanderipe Brown, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and a lifelong resident of Bradenton, Florida, passed away peacefully in her home on January 19, 2020. On that day she went to see her Lord and Savior and her love continues to shine down on us today. Jane was born April 3, 1940 in Bradenton, Florida to John and Dorthea (Zoller) Vanderipe. She met her future husband, Thomas B. Brown, Sr., in grade school and including their courtship and marriage they were together for 64 years. Jane graduated from Manatee High School in 1958 and attended Florida State University. While there she became a member of the Phi Mu Fraternity (Sorority). She was very proud of her relationship with Phi Mu since her mother, daughter and granddaughter all became Phi Mu's, with the granddaughter being a recent President of the FSU Chapter. After returning to Bradenton to raise her family, Jane became very active in local service organizations and her church. Jane was a member of Entre Nous Club in 1970 and was a member for life. She was active in all areas of the club, serving a term as secretary and was chairman of the then popular Attic Sale. She was also a member and sustaining member of Service Club of Manatee County and served as chairman of the annual Antiques Show (a fundraiser for the children of Manatee County). Jane was a very active and lifetime member of Christ Episcopal Church in Bradenton. She was a valuable member for many years of the church's Altar Guild, serving as Directress of the Guild for several years. Jane Vanderipe Brown is survived by her husband, Tom Sr.; daughter, Debbie Veldkamp and son-in-law, Tony Veldkamp; son, Tom Brown, Jr.; plus the loves of her life, her nine grandchildren (some now with spouses) and two great-grandchildren. She took enormous joy and delight in following and supporting the children and grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held at 10:00AM, Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Christ Episcopal Church, Bradenton with a Celebration of Life immediately following at the Bradenton Country Club. Inurnment will be private. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Christ Episcopal Church, Bradenton or Tidewell Hospice, Inc. in Manatee County. Condolences may be made to

