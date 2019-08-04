Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jane Wooten Meigs. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jane Wooten Meigs Jane Wooten Meigs, age 93, of Niceville, Florida, passed away peacefully in her home on Friday, July 19, 2019. Jane was born June 22nd, 1926 in Bradenton, Florida, to Samuel & Jewel DeVane Wooten. Upon graduation from Manatee County High School, she entered Florida State College for Women in Tallahassee, Florida. Jane graduated from Florida State University in 1949 and was a member of Chi Omega Sorority and Zeta Phi Eta, national speech honorary society. Jane moved to Niceville with her husband, Bill in 1951. She was Methodist by faith and a member of the now Crosspoint church for 68 years. Jane served her church and God as she taught Sunday school for 22 years, served as church lay leader, and as a member of the board of trustees and administrative board. In her years of community service she worked with the Boy and Girl Scouts of America. She served on numerous local boards and guilds including Advisory Board of Human Hospital of Fort Walton Beach, Okaloosa County Island Authority, Chairman of the Okaloosa County Library Board, Chairman of the March of Dimes, and Mothers March, and Past President of the Northwest Florida Symphony Guild, served on OWCC Foundation Board, FSU Alumni Board, the Heritage Museum Board, Guardian Ad Litem Board, member of the OWCC Institute of Senior Professionals, Niceville-Valparaiso Rotary Club Woman of the Year and a Paul Harris Fellow. Jane had an open heart and an open mind. She shared her grace and gave compassionately to all she knew and loved. Her love and kindness will be missed. Jane was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Bill Meigs, and a sister, Alice Wooten Heller. She is survived by her son, Warren Meigs, daughters, Martha Lang and Carolyn Durham, grandchildren, John Hall, Lindsay Lawellin, Jessica Durham, Meryl Meigs, Kahler Lang, four great- grandchildren, her sister, Ann Wooten Atwood of Bradenton, Florida and many beloved cousins, nieces and nephews from around the country. A Service was held for family and friends on Wednesday 24th, 2019 of July at 9:00 a.m. at Sunset Cemetery in Valparaiso, Fl. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to: Crosspoint Church/Missions, 214 Partin Drive S., Niceville, FL 32578. For more information go to

Jane Wooten Meigs Jane Wooten Meigs, age 93, of Niceville, Florida, passed away peacefully in her home on Friday, July 19, 2019. Jane was born June 22nd, 1926 in Bradenton, Florida, to Samuel & Jewel DeVane Wooten. Upon graduation from Manatee County High School, she entered Florida State College for Women in Tallahassee, Florida. Jane graduated from Florida State University in 1949 and was a member of Chi Omega Sorority and Zeta Phi Eta, national speech honorary society. Jane moved to Niceville with her husband, Bill in 1951. She was Methodist by faith and a member of the now Crosspoint church for 68 years. Jane served her church and God as she taught Sunday school for 22 years, served as church lay leader, and as a member of the board of trustees and administrative board. In her years of community service she worked with the Boy and Girl Scouts of America. She served on numerous local boards and guilds including Advisory Board of Human Hospital of Fort Walton Beach, Okaloosa County Island Authority, Chairman of the Okaloosa County Library Board, Chairman of the March of Dimes, and Mothers March, and Past President of the Northwest Florida Symphony Guild, served on OWCC Foundation Board, FSU Alumni Board, the Heritage Museum Board, Guardian Ad Litem Board, member of the OWCC Institute of Senior Professionals, Niceville-Valparaiso Rotary Club Woman of the Year and a Paul Harris Fellow. Jane had an open heart and an open mind. She shared her grace and gave compassionately to all she knew and loved. Her love and kindness will be missed. Jane was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Bill Meigs, and a sister, Alice Wooten Heller. She is survived by her son, Warren Meigs, daughters, Martha Lang and Carolyn Durham, grandchildren, John Hall, Lindsay Lawellin, Jessica Durham, Meryl Meigs, Kahler Lang, four great- grandchildren, her sister, Ann Wooten Atwood of Bradenton, Florida and many beloved cousins, nieces and nephews from around the country. A Service was held for family and friends on Wednesday 24th, 2019 of July at 9:00 a.m. at Sunset Cemetery in Valparaiso, Fl. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to: Crosspoint Church/Missions, 214 Partin Drive S., Niceville, FL 32578. For more information go to www.mclaughlintwincities.com Published in The Bradenton Herald on Aug. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bradenton Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close