Wimauma, Fl - Janet Gale Rinehart Friend Douglas, 84, passed away March 2, 2019. Born November 3, 1934, in Columbus, OH, to the late Doug and Dorothy Rinehart. She operated Douglas Produce at the Red Barn Flea Market in Bradenton Fl for 30 plus years. She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Frank Richard Friend and her son, Bret Friend. She is survived by her sons, Gary Friend (Susan), Randy Friend (Dianna); daughters, Sheri Dennis (Ed) and Michelle McGuckin (Guy); brothers, Robert "Bob" Rinehart and Chester "Chet" Rinehart, and 12 grandchildren, 24 great and 7 great-great grandchildren all whom she loved and adored dearly. Memorial service will be held at Sun City Christian Center at 6:00 PM on March 23rd, with Pastor Arlen Beck officiating. In lieu of flowers she requested donations to Sun City Christian Center, 17566 South US Hwy 301 Wimauma, FL 33598.

