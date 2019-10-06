Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janet Lumish. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Janet Lumish Janet Lumish, age 77, of Bradenton, Florida and Long Lake, New York left this Earthly World on Tuesday, September 17th, 2019 at her beloved lakeside abode in the Adirondacks. Janet was born on May 21st, 1942 in Nassau County on Long Island, New York to her father, Joseph Butler and mother, Hedi Rutz. Four years after having graduated from Hempstead High School she met her husband, Chet Lumish on Valentine's day in 1964. They were married on May 6th, 1967 and in the summer of 1970 complete their family by welcoming their only child, a son whom they named, Andrew. As a young wife and mother, Janet worked full-time, while attending evening college courses at Suffolk Community college to further her education all while caring for her beloved family. After having received her degree in 1977 Janet chose a career in special education within the Suffolk County Public School system until her retirement 18 years later in 1995. Janet cherished the arrival of each holiday season with beautiful decorations and delicious home cooked meals. She made the family home a welcoming place for all who entered. Janet was not only a wonderful mother to her son but she also lovingly cared for her adored fur babies, (Ruffles, Tigger, Chloe, and Tallulah) throughout her life. Those left to glowingly remember and revere the wonderful human being Janet IS include her husband of 52 years Chet, son, Andrew, and grandson, Tyler. She is predeceased by her mother, Hedi and father, Joseph.

