Janet M. Pokrinchak Janet M. Pokrinchak, (77), passed away January 28, 2019 at Manatee Memorial Hospital of a cancerous brain tumor and kidney failure. She is survived by her husband, Jordan, a sister, Elaine Keyes of Cincinnati, Ohio, and many nieces and nephews. Many years ago, being one of the first to use the internet she formed a company known as "consign on line & more" as a business opportunity where she sold items through "e-bay". Being an avid doll and political items collector for over thirty years she not only collected physical items but amassed a trove of knowledge as to the history and value of each piece. Through the extent of her political collection she and her husband were twice invited to have dinner with President and Mrs. Carter in Plaines, Georgia. As a member of the "Hillary Clinton Fan Club" she and her husband had an afternoon of tea with Hillary Clinton twice at the White House as well. Both were commissioned to create a look a like doll to be presented to Hillary on behalf of the fan club. This undertaking would involve no less than six individuals, a mass of nervous moments, and because of the important nature of the project two identical dolls were created. On September 4, 1996, through a lengthy, tearful and emotional ceremony, one of the dolls was presented to Hillary at the White House. The twin has taken a place of honor in her collection. She is missed by all that knew and loved her and will be remembered in their thoughts and prayers. Private Services were held by the family under the direction of Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 26th St. Chapel, Bradenton, FL. www.brownandsonsfuneral.com Published in The Bradenton Herald on Mar. 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Bradenton Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

