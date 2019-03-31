Janet M. Pokrinchak Janet M. Pokrinchak, (77), passed away January 28, 2019 at Manatee Memorial Hospital of a cancerous brain tumor and kidney failure. She is survived by her husband, Jordan, a sister, Elaine Keyes of Cincinnati, Ohio, and many nieces and nephews. Many years ago, being one of the first to use the internet she formed a company known as "consign on line & more" as a business opportunity where she sold items through "e-bay". Being an avid doll and political items collector for over thirty years she not only collected physical items but amassed a trove of knowledge as to the history and value of each piece. Through the extent of her political collection she and her husband were twice invited to have dinner with President and Mrs. Carter in Plaines, Georgia. As a member of the "Hillary Clinton Fan Club" she and her husband had an afternoon of tea with Hillary Clinton twice at the White House as well. Both were commissioned to create a look a like doll to be presented to Hillary on behalf of the fan club. This undertaking would involve no less than six individuals, a mass of nervous moments, and because of the important nature of the project two identical dolls were created. On September 4, 1996, through a lengthy, tearful and emotional ceremony, one of the dolls was presented to Hillary at the White House. The twin has taken a place of honor in her collection. She is missed by all that knew and loved her and will be remembered in their thoughts and prayers. Private Services were held by the family under the direction of Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 26th St. Chapel, Bradenton, FL. www.brownandsonsfuneral.com
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Mar. 31, 2019