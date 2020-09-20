Janet Marsico
November 14, 1931 - September 17, 2020
Bradenton, Florida - Janet G. Marsico, age 88, of Bradenton, Florida passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020. Janet was born November 14, 1931 in Roanoke, Virginia to the late Myrtle Reese Gibson and the late Lewis Edgar Gibson. Janet and her family moved to Bradenton. FL in 1960, and was employed for 30 years with Sears in Sarasota, FL. She enjoyed fishing and gardening. As a gifted artist shared her talents teaching painting, photography, and ceramics. Janet is survived by daughter, Theresa Marsico of Terra Ceia, Florida; brother Lewis Gibson (Marge) of Bradenton, Florida and brother, Stephen Gibson (Janis) of Bradenton, Florida. Janet was preceded in death by her husband, Norman Earl Marsico; brother, Ronnie Gibson; brother, Eddie Gibson and sister, Evelyn Bowers. A private committal service for Janet will be held Tuesday, September 22, 2020 from 11:00AM to 11:30 AM at Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Manasota Memorial Park, 1221 53rd Ave East, Bradenton, FL 34203. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Janet's beloved dogs, Ginger and Daisey may be made to Humane Society Manatee. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ManasotaMemorial.com
