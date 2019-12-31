Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janet Roelfsema Buikema. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Janet Roelfsema Buikema Janet Roelfsema Buikema, age 96, of Bradenton, FL passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus on Thursday evening, December 26, 2019. Janet was born on March 13, 1923 in Englewood, IL, on the south side of Chicago, IL, the daughter of Martin and Alida (Hiskes) Wondaal. She married Clarence Roelfsema in June of 1946 and they celebrated 49 years together until he passed away in 1995. She married Peter Buikema, Clarence's boyhood friend, in 2003 and they celebrated another 13 years together until he passed away in 2016. Janet lived a long active life and she was an excellent homemaker, Sunday School Teacher, and seamstress of baby blankets for all family, friends, and relief organizations that needed them. She was a strong woman of immense Christian Faith. Survivors include her children, Carol Petraski (Tony), Barbara Foster, and Marianne Dooley (Tim; six grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren. Three siblings surviving are Betty Alexander, Doris Bussema, Martin Wondaal, Jr. (Norma) and brother-in-law, George Schaaf. Preceding Janet in death were siblings, Evelyn, Harold (Mike), June, and son-in-law, Mike Foster. "Let not your hearts be troubled. Believe in God; believe also in me. 2. In my Father's house are many rooms. If it were not so, would I have told you that I go to prepare a place for you? 3. And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again and will take you to myself, that where I am you may be also. John 14: 1-3. Visitation will be from 9AM-10AM with Service following at 10AM, Friday, January 3, 2020, at Bradenton Christian Reformed Church, 4208 26th Street W. Bradenton, FL 34205. Burial will be at a later date in Sarasota National Cemetery. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 26th Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Memorials can be made to Bradenton Christian School and Christian Reformed World Relief Missions. Online condolences may be left at

