Janette (Janet) Renee Nelson Jones Janette (Janet) Renee Nelson Jones, died peacefully in Manatee Memorial Hospital on May 20, 2020 in Bradenton, Florida at the age of 59. Janet was born in Bedford, Virginia on September 22, 1960 to Larry Lee Nelson and Shelby Jean Collier Nelson. Janet is survived by her three sons; Nicholas Nelson of Charlotte, NC, Jacob Nelson, and Zachary Jones both of Bradenton, FL. She is also survived by her siblings; Cheryl Nelson Richeson of Richmond, VA; Suzanne Nelson, Michael Nelson, and Melissa Nelson Bradow all of Bradenton, FL. She is preceded in death by her father, Larry Lee Nelson of Bradenton, FL; her mother, Shelby Collier Nelson of Bradenton, FL; and her brother, Gregory Nelson of Bradenton, FL. Janet joys in life were her family, the beach and traveling. She was a dedicated and devoted mother to her three sons. A Memorial Service will be held at a future date and her ashes will be spread atop Sharp Top Mountain in Bedford County, Virginia her birthplace.



