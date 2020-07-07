Janice N. Hollmeyer Janice N. Hollmeyer, 81, of Bradenton passed away at Life Center of Sarasota on Thursday, June 18, 2020. She was born in Providence, Rhode Island on June 29, 1938 to Manuel and Elizabeth Carroll Botello and reared in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. After high school, Janice became a nurse and was founder of Betty's Dream, a care hospital in New Hampshire. As Jan Durgin, she was an accomplished singer with the Sweet Adelines for 20 years. On November 1, 2014, Janice married Ralph Hollmeyer. They met one sunny day at the carwash and have been happy ever since. They spent many hours at the Tara Golf and Country Club. One of Janice's greatest achievements was creating and organizing a birthday party for Ralph with 75 people in attendance. Among Janice's artistic talents, she enjoyed creating beautiful cross stitch pieces along with the special cakes she created from start to finish, especially for so many brides. In the early 1980's, Janice opened Jan's Cakes, where she also taught wedding cake decoration. Recently, Janice and Ralph traveled to Cincinnati, Ohio to visit Ralph's children and stay at The Ken Wood Retirement Center until she returned to Florida to nurse her illness. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, July 10, 2020 at Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Catholic Church, 833 Magellan Dr, Sarasota, FL 34243 with graveside services to follow at Sarasota National Cemetery, officiated by Fr. Timothy J. Harris. Final arrangements are entrusted to Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home at Manasota Memorial Park. For more information, you may visit www.ManasotaMemorial.com