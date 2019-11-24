Janice Wade

Obituary
Janice Wade Janice Wade, 97, of Bradenton, FL passed away on November 19, 2019. Janice was born in Cambridge, Ohio and graduated from Cambridge High School. She was a member of Cambridge Methodist church and Cambridge auxiliary. She and her husband, William, retired to Bradenton, Florida in their sixties. Janice was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, Bill Wade; her grandson, Bill Palmer; and her parents, Charles and Docie Bird. Janice is survived by children; Maureen Truax and husband, Jerry, and Nelson and his wife, Cheryl; and granddaughters; Donna Rae Palmer, and Cynthia Palmer. The family will hold a private Celebration of Life. For more information go to www.Skywaymemorial.com
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Nov. 24, 2019
