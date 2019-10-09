Janis Dalrymple Pearce died on Oct. 6 in Bradenton, FL, at the age of 105. She was born in Fredricktown, OH, on May 24, 1914, the only child of Frank and Ida Dalrymple. She married George Pearce on Jan. 1, 1938 and spent most of her married life in Louisville, KY. She was a preschool teacher and devoted mother and wife. Following her husband’s death in 1984, Janis permanently relocated to Bradenton where her family had ties to the community since World War I. She continued an active life that included playing bridge, belonging to the Daughters of the American Revolution (30-year member), the Colonial Dames, and First Presbyterian Church and rooting enthusiastically for her beloved The Ohio State University Buckeyes. Janis is survived by her three sons: Nick (Linda) of Sarasota; Jan (Deb Grenier) of Pewaukee, WI and Bradenton, Catherine Dory Pearce of Wavwatosa WI and Jeffrey of Louisville, KY. She also leaves six grandchildren: Kate Pearce, Royal Oak, MI; Will Pearce, Vienna, VA; Dr. Matthew Pearce (Dr. Sandra), Evanston, IL; Dr. Amelia Anderson (Zachary), Sarasota; Dory Weber (Todd), Seattle, WA; and Dr. Meghan Weinberg (Dr. Frank), Ann Arbor, MI. At age 94, Janis began welcoming beloved great-grandchildren: Grant, Brian and Michael Pearce; Ben and Julia Weber, Evangeline and Isabel Anderson, and Emily and Caroline Weinberg, Janis was a lifelong inspiration to her family, always living her mantra of positive thinking. Condolences for the family may be given at www.GriffithCline.com.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Oct. 9, 2019