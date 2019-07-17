Jason Christian Owen Potter Notice of Jason Potter's Celebration of Life Service: Jason Christian Owen Potter, 52, of Bradenton, FL passed away July 10, 2019. Jason was the proud father of Hallie, his precious and cherished daughter, whom he loved with all his heart. Hallie was the shining light and love of Jason's life. Jason, son of Tommy and Margaret, will be honored with a Memorial Visitation from 10 - 11:00AM on July 20, 2019, with a Memorial Service following at 11:00AM at Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel, 604 43St W Bradenton, Florida 34209. Condolences to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com
Published in The Bradenton Herald on July 17, 2019