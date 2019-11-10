Jason Patrick Baize Jason Patrick Baize, 22, of North Port, Florida earned his angel wings October 3rd, 2019. Jason was born November 27, 1996 in Bradenton, FL to Dr. Mary Jo Baize-Moore and Bruce Allen Baize. Jason lived with his family most of his life and after graduating from high school, moved to The Angelus. Jason graduated from Oak Park School of Sarasota, in May, 2018. Jason had cerebral palsy and he was a brave fighter to the very end. Jason is survived by his mother; Mary Jo (Brian) Baize-Moore, father; Bruce Allen (Lori) Baize; siblings, Jacob Michael Baize, Amanda (Nicole) Moore and Brian P. Moore. He also leaves behind his grandparents; Dr. Mary Ann Sara, Sylvia (Walter) Beste, and John (Lynn Johnston) Sara, aunts and uncles; Julie (Warren) Briton, James (Sandy) Sara, Thomas Moore and Kurt Weber, Donald (Julie) Baize, Kenneth (Dawn) Baize. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 from 1PM to 2PM at Kays-Ponger and Uselton Funeral Home, Venice Chapel, 1935 S. Tamiami Trail Venice, FL 34293 with a Celebration of Life to follow, Dee Roberts will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Jason's extended family at The Angelus, https:// www.theangelus.com/donate/ For more information visit www.kayspongervenice.com to share with the family your thoughts, memories and express condolences on the online guestbook.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Nov. 10, 2019