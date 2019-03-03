of Bradenton passed away on Feb 21, 2019 at the age of 45, he was born in Westlake's Village, CA. Visitation will be held on Mar4, 2019 4pm to 7pm at the Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home 1221 53rd Ave E, Bradenton FL. Navy honors will be held on Mar 5, 2019 at Sarasota National Cemetery, 9810 State Rd 72, Sarasota, FL at 12:30pm. The Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home 1221 53rd Ave E, Bradenton FL are handling arrangements. Please go to ManasotaMemorial.com to sign guest book.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Mar. 3, 2019