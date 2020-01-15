Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jay Roger Getz. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jay Roger Getz Jay Roger Getz, age 84, went to be with his Lord January 7th, 2020. He was born August 2nd, 1935 to Frederick Dwight Getz and Wanda Lillian Getz in Springfield, Ohio. He graduated from Tecumseh High School where he met his sweetheart Mary C. Kieffer. He matriculated from Wittenberg College, Springfield, Ohio. He and Mary were married December 8th, 1955, when he entered the U.S. Air Force. Stationed in Portsmouth, NH for four years, they then returned to New Carlisle, Ohio. He continued working in the IBM field, until 1963. He entered the insurance business and was the top sales agent in Dayton, Ohio for Prudential Insurance and Franklin Life. In 1978, he sold his interests in several businesses and the family moved to Bradenton, Florida. He purchased THE BIKE BARN on U.S. 41, operating there for six years. He entered the real estate business, became an owner/broker in Gulf Sun Realty and later, Golden Gate Real Estate; retiring in 1998. He is survived by Mary, his wife of 64 wonderful years; son, Timothy Jay Getz and his wife, Tammy of Holly Springs, Ga.; daughter, Susan (Getz) Baldwin and grandchildren, Sarah L. Baldwin and Devon L. Baldwin; daughter, Kimberly Ann Getz; all of Bradenton, FL. Brother, Blair Conlon Getz and wife, Beverly of Chesapeake, VA.; sister, Cheryl (Getz) Haygood and husband, Bruce Haygood, of Bradenton, Florida. A Memorial Service will be held at Woodland Community Church on State Road 70 in Bradenton, FL on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 11AM. No flowers; it would please Jay if you take your family out to dinner instead.

