JC (Jake) Hester JC (Jake) Hester of Bradenton, FL passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Monday, April 27, 2020. JC was born March 4, 1933 in Alabama. He was one of eleven children born to Dennis and Ellen Hester. He was an army veteran having served in the Korean War. He was preceded in death by his parents, ten siblings, step-son, Tommy Blankenship, and wife of 46 years, Betty. He is survived by his three sons; Stephen (Melissa), James (Rebecca), and David (Laura,. two step-sons; Randy and Jerry Blankenship. six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Due to Covid-19 there will be no Services.

Published in Bradenton Herald on Apr. 30, 2020.
