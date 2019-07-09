Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean A. Harrison. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jean A. Harrison Jean A. Harrison, of Bradenton, FL, passed away July 7, 2019. She was 81. Born on March 19, 1938 in Mount Vernon, Ohio, she leaves behind her loving husband of 65 years, Rex; three children, Susan (David) Owen, Judy (Edward) Granowicz, James Rex (Cathy) Harrison, all of Bradenton; her brother, Larry Coburn; sisters, Linda Inghram and Mona Ford; six grand-children, ten great-grandchildren and she was predeceased by her parents, Howard and Doris Coburn and an infant son. She was a longtime member of St. James United Methodist Church in Sarasota, and more recently attended Cortez Road Baptist Church. Jean had her own highly successful real estate company, Harrison Realty, in Chesterland, Ohio, establishing the foundation for a life-long career, highlighted by numerous awards and accomplishments. In Ohio she actively participated in the Ohio State Association of Realtors, serving as Trustee to the State and as President of the Geauga County Board of Realtors. The Harrison family moved to Manatee County in 1982 and Jean became affiliated with Neal & Neal Realtors (Neal Communities) in Holmes Beach. In 1984 she was named Realtor-Associate of the year. Starting in 1986 she was first, a new home sales associate, then Director of Sales, for several Neal Communities starting with Perico Bay Club and including University Park Country Club and several in the Country Club of Lakewood Ranch, where she was consistently a multi-million dollar producer. On three occasions the Southeast Builders Conference presented Jean with EXCEL Awards, recognizing her innovative sales and marketing strategies and industry contributions. After more than 21 years with the company, she retired from Neal Communities in 2003. In the course of her career, Jean worked with a great sense of integrity, setting high expectations for professionalism not only for her own work, but for the sales teams she led. She earned many noteworthy awards, including the Silver and Gold Circle Awards for sales and management for four consecutive years from the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB), and the NAHB Platinum Awards for leadership in Sales. The Florida Home Builders Association named Jean the Home Sales Manager of the Year in both 1991 and 1994. For years Jean was an active member of the Manatee and Sarasota Boards of Realtors, having served as the chair of the Sarasota SMC managers group and attaining the GRI designation. Visitation will be 6-7PM with Services to follow at 7PM, Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel, 604 43rd Street West, Bradenton, FL 34209. Condolences may be made to www.brown andsonsfuneral.com Published in The Bradenton Herald on July 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bradenton Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

