Jean Alexander
Jean Alexander
September 3, 2020
Palmetto, Florida - Jean Alexander of Palmetto, FL passed away peacefully on September 3rd, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband in 2003, of then 49 years, William "Bill" F. Alexander. She is survived by her only child Wm. Frank Alexander IV of Anna Maria Island, FL and her former daughter-in-law, Sharon Hoatland of Palmetto, FL.
Jean was a devoted member of St. Mary's Episcopal Church in Palmetto, FL for 53 years where she participated in the "Daughters of the King" and was a constant church volunteer.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made, in her honor, to the church. Jean was a loving wife, mother and dear friend. She will be greatly missed by all. Jean will fondly be remembered as "Forever Young". The family is being served by Groover Funeral Home at Mansion Memorial Park in Ellenton, FL.



Published in Bradenton Herald on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Groover Funeral Home
1400 36th Ave East
Ellenton, FL 34222
9417226602
