Jean AlexanderSeptember 3, 2020Palmetto, Florida - Jean Alexander of Palmetto, FL passed away peacefully on September 3rd, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband in 2003, of then 49 years, William "Bill" F. Alexander. She is survived by her only child Wm. Frank Alexander IV of Anna Maria Island, FL and her former daughter-in-law, Sharon Hoatland of Palmetto, FL.Jean was a devoted member of St. Mary's Episcopal Church in Palmetto, FL for 53 years where she participated in the "Daughters of the King" and was a constant church volunteer.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made, in her honor, to the church. Jean was a loving wife, mother and dear friend. She will be greatly missed by all. Jean will fondly be remembered as "Forever Young". The family is being served by Groover Funeral Home at Mansion Memorial Park in Ellenton, FL.