Jean C. Cramer Jean C. Cramer, age 88, of Burlington, KY passed away peacefully on February 7, 2019 surrounded by her family at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Florence, KY. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lillian and Harold Eubanks, and her husband, Melvin Cramer. Jean is survived by her daughter, Patricia Pratt of Bradenton, FL, granddaughter, Tricia Pratt Barker of Columbus, OH, great-grandchildren, Kamrie Day, Chesney Estepp and Boston Barker of Columbus, OH, her sister, Margie Conner of Union, KY and several nieces, nephews, and close friends. Jean was an avid euchre, bingo, and bridge player and a devout fan of Ohio State Football. A Memorial Visitation will be held for Jean on Saturday, February 23, 2019 from 1:00PM until 2:00PM at Highland Cemetery Chapel, 2167 Dixie Hwy, Fort Mitchell, KY 41017. A Celebration of Jean's Life will be held following the visitation at 2:00PM at the Cemetery Chapel. Burial of cremains will take place following the service at Highland Cemetery. Desired memorials can be made to the at 2808 Reading Road, Cincinnati, OH 45206 or to the at 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202. Linnemann Funeral Home is handling the arrangements and for more information go to www. linnemannfuneralhomes. com
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Feb. 17, 2019