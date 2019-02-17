Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Jean C. Cramer Jean C. Cramer, age 88, of Burlington, KY passed away peacefully on February 7, 2019 surrounded by her family at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Florence, KY. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lillian and Harold Eubanks, and her husband, Melvin Cramer. Jean is survived by her daughter, Patricia Pratt of Bradenton, FL, granddaughter, Tricia Pratt Barker of Columbus, OH, great-grandchildren, Kamrie Day, Chesney Estepp and Boston Barker of Columbus, OH, her sister, Margie Conner of Union, KY and several nieces, nephews, and close friends. Jean was an avid euchre, bingo, and bridge player and a devout fan of Ohio State Football. A Memorial Visitation will be held for Jean on Saturday, February 23, 2019 from 1:00PM until 2:00PM at Highland Cemetery Chapel, 2167 Dixie Hwy, Fort Mitchell, KY 41017. A Celebration of Jean's Life will be held following the visitation at 2:00PM at the Cemetery Chapel. Burial of cremains will take place following the service at Highland Cemetery. Desired memorials can be made to the at 2808 Reading Road, Cincinnati, OH 45206 or to the at 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202. Linnemann Funeral Home is handling the arrangements and for more information go to www. linnemannfuneralhomes. com

Jean C. Cramer Jean C. Cramer, age 88, of Burlington, KY passed away peacefully on February 7, 2019 surrounded by her family at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Florence, KY. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lillian and Harold Eubanks, and her husband, Melvin Cramer. Jean is survived by her daughter, Patricia Pratt of Bradenton, FL, granddaughter, Tricia Pratt Barker of Columbus, OH, great-grandchildren, Kamrie Day, Chesney Estepp and Boston Barker of Columbus, OH, her sister, Margie Conner of Union, KY and several nieces, nephews, and close friends. Jean was an avid euchre, bingo, and bridge player and a devout fan of Ohio State Football. A Memorial Visitation will be held for Jean on Saturday, February 23, 2019 from 1:00PM until 2:00PM at Highland Cemetery Chapel, 2167 Dixie Hwy, Fort Mitchell, KY 41017. A Celebration of Jean's Life will be held following the visitation at 2:00PM at the Cemetery Chapel. Burial of cremains will take place following the service at Highland Cemetery. Desired memorials can be made to the at 2808 Reading Road, Cincinnati, OH 45206 or to the at 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202. Linnemann Funeral Home is handling the arrangements and for more information go to www. linnemannfuneralhomes. com Funeral Home Linnemann Funeral Home-Burlington

1940 Burlington Pike

Burlington , KY 41005

(859) 727-1250 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Bradenton Herald on Feb. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Bradenton Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.