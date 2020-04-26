Jean Hudson Jean Hudson, 87, of Temple Terrace, FL passed away April 17, 2020. Born in Dickson, TN she moved to Florida in 1956 from Wayne, MI. She was a member of the Temple Terrace Church of Christ. Predeceased by her beloved husband, Henry B. Hudson, Jr.; she is survived by sons; Barry Hudson and Bruce Hudson; daughters; Karen Hudson, Gail Story and Rhonda Sobr; brothers; Dale Cathey and Steve Cathey; nine grandchildren and seven great- grandchildren. Graveside Services were conducted at 11:00AM, Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Skyway Memorial Gardens. A Memorial Service will be conducted at a later date. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jean's name to the Florida College Scholarship Fund in TempleTerrace, FL. Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com
Published in Bradenton Herald on Apr. 26, 2020.