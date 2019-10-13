Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean Norma Kinnett. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Norma Jean Kinnett November 6th, 1944 - October 4th, 2019 Norma (Heady) Kinnett, 74, of Bradenton, Florida, formerly of St. Louis, Missouri, passed away peacefully, after a long battle with cancer, on Friday, October 4th, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Norma is survived by her beloved husband of 30 years, John; her loving son, Rich "Richie"; her siblings, Bill (Jennie), Dave (Shérri), James, Pam (Mike), Mike and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her siblings, Bobby and Kimmie; parents, Norman and Pat Heady. To those who knew Norma best, she was many things. A devoted wife to her husband, John, a loving mother to her son, Richie, whom she adored, and a true friend in every sense of the word. Throughout Norma's life, her generosity has touched so many. She could light up a room, with her warm smile, and by her grace, lift you up, on your worst day. An unbreakable spirit guided her through adversity with unwavering resolve. Her sense of humor filled the world with joy and kindness beyond compare. Although she will be deeply missed, the beautiful memories of her loving soul will live on in the hearts and minds of her family, and friends. A Private Celebration of Norma's Life will be held November 2nd, 2019 Location/Time TBA. Flowers, and Donations are gratefully declined.

Published in The Bradenton Herald on Oct. 13, 2019

