Jeanne A. Oliver
November 8, 1919 - September 18, 2020
Bradenton, Florida - Jeanne "Jeannie" Anderson Oliver of Bradenton, FL also known as "Aunt Jeannie" to many, passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020.
Jeannie was born on November 8, 1919, Springfield, Ohio. Graduate of Winter Haven High School Class of 1936. Jeannie furthered her education by taking business courses with the New York School of Finance. She moved to Bradenton in 1952 coming from Greensboro, NC. She worked in the newspaper industry as a Reporter, Social Editor, Columnist, and Advertising Manager. Following her newspaper career, she served twice as the Executive Director for the Manatee County Youth Center "Teen Club" with over 1,700 teens weekly, after which she was a registered representative with Reynolds & Company. Later, she served twice as the Executive Director for the Manatee County Girls Club "Just For Girls" with three local branches, during which they received the Girls Club of America award for having the outstanding program to combat Juvenile Delinquency. Jeannie also formerly served as a member of the Human Advocacy Committee for District V, was the chairperson of youth activities for the local Billy Graham Evangelistic Crusade, the first President of the first Local Christian Women 's Club, past member of the Florida Youth Advisory Committee, and served for seven years as a Chaperone for the United States Congressman's Congressional Classroom in Washington, D.C. She was a member of the Alpha Mu Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority and served as President of three chapters and the City Council. She was a recipient of the Diamond Award for over sixty years of membership. She was a member of E. I. Chapter of P.E.O. Sisterhood serving as the Chaplain for 2010. She served as sponsor for 15 years for Mam'Selles, high school girl's service organization. Jeannie was a former member of the Advisory Board for Congressman Andy Ireland's Congressional Classroom, a nationally certified flower show judge and chair of Garden Club Circles in three different communities.
Jeannie has been an active member of the First Presbyterian Church of Bradenton since 1952 where she has served as a Sunday School teacher for the High School Youth, Adults, and Intergenerational classes. She also served as Youth Advisor for 13 years and the Dean of Girls for Church Youth retreats for 4 years. In addition, she has been both an Elder and a Deacon of the church since 1981 and was chair of the Lay Renewal Weekend. Jeannie formerly served as co-chair of Senior & Associate Pastor Nominating Committees, past Moderator for the Love Circle and the leader of the Career and College Girls Night Bible Study Group. Jeannie was active in the Peace River Presbytery, serving as a former vice chairperson on the Ministry and Candidates Committee; former board member of the Camps and Conference Committee, and former member of New Church Development/Evangelism Transformation Committee. She served three terms on the Board of Directors of Villa International, Atlanta, GA. She also served as Moderator of the Presbyterian Women of First Presbyterian Church, Peace River Presbytery, and as Vice Moderator and Moderator of the Presbyterian Women of the Synod of South Atlantic Presbyterian Women. Jeannie also served the Synod of South Atlantic Presbyterian Women as their representative to Churchwide Presbyterian Women. Jeannie served as President of the Resident Council of Westminster Manor in Bradenton. While participating in her many commitments she was a motivational and humorous speaker throughout the Synod. She was an avid traveler, having traveled to all 50 states in the U.S. and many countries overseas.
Some of the various honors that she has received during her lifetime include having November 5, 1979 proclaimed by the City of Bradenton as Jeannie Oliver Day in Manatee County and read into the Congressional Records in Washington D.C. She received the Bradenton Sertoma Club Service to Mankind Award on May 12, 1973 followed by the Service to Mankind Award of the Southwest Florida including Puerto Rico District of Sertoma International. She was the recipient of the Manatee Kiwanis Club Citizens Service Award in 1971; Kiwanis Club of Bradenton Community Service Award in 1979; Civitan Club Service Award in 1979; The Sarasota-Manatee Chapter of the National Council of Christians and Jews Silver Medallion Award for Lifelong devotion to the principles of an integrated society on February 14, 1982; Honorary Life Membership of the Presbyterian Women in 1996 and Honorary member of Zonta International in 1979. She was named Westminster Manor Volunteer of the year for 2015.
Jeannie was predeceased by her beloved husband, George T. Oliver on June 5, 1996.
She is survived by her daughter, Patti and her husband, Alan MacKay of Weston, Florida, three grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren - (Gregory and Debbie Curry and their daughter, Camille of Cumming, GA, Stephen and Gretchen Curry and their four children; Justin, Aaron, Lauren and Braden Curry of Whitehouse, OH, and Alana and Thomas Willey and their children; Ryan and Megan Willey of Bradenton, FL.) and her only nephew, Gary (Chris) Callison of Springfield, OH. Also surviving are many special cousins - (Sefton Rinker of Gainesville, FL, Nancy Bachelder (David) of Hilton Head, S.C., Brian Mulherin, Jr., (Kathy) of Tallahassee, FL, Tom Mulherin of Augusta, GA and Cathy Carroll (Mike) of Lanai, HI.
With respect to the protocol of the Covid-19 pandemic, a private family Celebration of Life Service is planned to honor her legacy.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers memorials may be made to one of the following: First Presbyterian Church of Bradenton 1402 Manatee Avenue W. FL 34205, Just for Girls, 7361 Merchant Court, Lakewood Ranch, FL 34240, Villa International-Atlanta, 1739 Clifton Road N.E., Atlanta,GA 30329 or to Tidewell Hospice,
Arrangements under the care of Shannon Funeral Homes Westview Chapel. Condolences for the family may be made online at www.shannonfuneralhomes.com
.