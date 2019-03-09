Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeanne Blanchard deProsse Akers. View Sign

Jeanne Blanchard deProsse Akers Jeanne B. Akers, 91, passed peacefully at Akers Acres family home in Valatie, NY on December 26, 2018. She was surrounded by her children of three generations. Born June 11, 1927 in Weehawken, NJ. In 1933, her family moved to Lindenwald in Kinderhook, NY. A graduate Milne High School in Albany, NY, Jeanne received her college education from Genesseo State Teacher's College. In 1947 Jeanne married Edward Bailey Akers (b.1920-1999). She is survived by their six children, Christopher, Jeffrey, Jennifer, Jonathan, Thomas, and Abigail; 13 grand-children; and seven great-grandchildren. Family, Faith and Community were her driving forces. In 1988 Jeanne and Ned moved to Bradenton, FL, where Jeanne became an integral member of Church of the Annunciation and founding member for their Daughters of the King chapter, also Past President and board member for Manatee County Historical Society. A Celebration of Life will be at 11AM, Saturday, March 16, 2019 at the Church of Annunciation, Holmes Beach. Per Jeanne's request please wear bright colors and plan for Island traffic. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to a few of the organizations in which Jeanne gave her time: Friends of Lindenwald, Daughters of the King, Church of Annunciation, Manatee Historical Society.

