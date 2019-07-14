Jeanne Claire Dandeneau Willis Jeanne Claire Dandeneau Willis, 73, of Fredericksburg, VA formerly of Bradenton, FL passed away at her home on July 4, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Richard; her three children, Nathan, Suzanne Winfield, and Elizabeth Hall; four grandchildren and one great-grandchild. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jeanne's name to Southeastern Guide Dogs at https://www.guidedogs.org/donate/. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019 from 1:00PM 3:00PM at Mullins and Thompson Funeral Service, Fredericksburg Chapel. For more information go to www.mullinsthompsonfredericksburg.com
Published in The Bradenton Herald on July 14, 2019