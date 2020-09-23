Jeanne Cross

April 30, 1928 - September 19, 2020

Germantown, Tennessee - Jeanne Cross, 92, died on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at The Village of Germantown, Germantown, Tennessee. She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Lewis C. Cross, 91, of Germantown, Tennessee, her daughters; Jill (Cross) Stem and husband, Joey Stem of Lakeland, Tennessee; Jane (Cross) Long and husband, David Long of Chicago, Illinois: her grandchildren; Julie (Stem) McKnight and husband, Jeff McKnight of Knoxville, Tennessee, Joshua Long and wife, Ashley Long of Lemont, Illinois, and her two great-granddaughters; Jenna and Claire McKnight.

Jeanne and Lewis resided in Toledo, Ohio until 1991 when they moved to Bradenton, Florida where they lived happily for 22 years at Perico Bay Club. Jeanne and Lewis moved to The Village of Germantown in 2012 to be closer to family and enjoy their final years of retirement in a caring and friendly place. Jeanne led a very full life and leaves behind a legacy focused on the importance of family. She was loved deeply and will be missed tremendously.

A private family memorial service will be held in the future. Donations in her name may be sent to The Village of Germantown Foundation or Make-A-Wish Mid-South Chapter.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store