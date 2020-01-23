Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeanne Elva Colwell. View Sign Service Information Griffith Cline Funeral Home 720 Manatee Ave. W. Bradenton , FL 34205 (941)-748-1011 Funeral service 11:00 AM Church of the Annunciation 4408 Gulf Drive Holmes Beach , FL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Jeanne E. Colwell, 78 of Myakka City, Florida passed away at home on January 2, 2020. Born January 25, 1941 in Detroit, Michigan to Harry M. and Elva C. Barlow. She graduated from Hillsdale College in 1963 with a BA in early childhood education. She taught in Michigan and in Bradenton. In 1974, she moved to Bradenton and started a 30 year teaching career at Palma Sola and Stewart Elementary. She specialized in teaching children who were English Speakers of Other Languages. In 2003, she was teacher of the year at Stewart Elementary. Jeanne was an active member of the Manatee County Retired Educator Association as well as being President of the Episcopal Church Women of the Church of the Annunciation and the Deanery Director of the Manasota Diocesan Episcopal Church since 2014. She was also a former member of the US Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla #81. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Annmarie Colwell, and her granddaughters Natalie and Caitlin. She was predeceased by the love of her life, Richard J. Kelly, and her parents, Harry and Elva Barlow. Funeral Services and Burial will be Saturday, January 25th at 11:00 AM at Church of the Annunciation, 4408 Gulf Drive, Holmes Beach. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Tidewell Hospice. Condolences for the family may be given at



Jeanne E. Colwell, 78 of Myakka City, Florida passed away at home on January 2, 2020. Born January 25, 1941 in Detroit, Michigan to Harry M. and Elva C. Barlow. She graduated from Hillsdale College in 1963 with a BA in early childhood education. She taught in Michigan and in Bradenton. In 1974, she moved to Bradenton and started a 30 year teaching career at Palma Sola and Stewart Elementary. She specialized in teaching children who were English Speakers of Other Languages. In 2003, she was teacher of the year at Stewart Elementary. Jeanne was an active member of the Manatee County Retired Educator Association as well as being President of the Episcopal Church Women of the Church of the Annunciation and the Deanery Director of the Manasota Diocesan Episcopal Church since 2014. She was also a former member of the US Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla #81. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Annmarie Colwell, and her granddaughters Natalie and Caitlin. She was predeceased by the love of her life, Richard J. Kelly, and her parents, Harry and Elva Barlow. Funeral Services and Burial will be Saturday, January 25th at 11:00 AM at Church of the Annunciation, 4408 Gulf Drive, Holmes Beach. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Tidewell Hospice. Condolences for the family may be given at www.GriffithCline.com Published in The Bradenton Herald on Jan. 23, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bradenton Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close