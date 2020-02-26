Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeanne H. Henry. View Sign Service Information Evert-Luko Funeral Home 170 Warren Avenue Hartland , WI 53029 (262)-367-2156 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM St. Anskar's Episcopal Church N48W31340 Hill Rd Hartland , WI View Map Memorial service 11:00 AM St. Anskar's Episcopal Church N48W31340 Hill Rd Hartland , WI View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Jeanne H. Henry Jeanne H. Henry passed away on December 20, 2019 at the age of 97 years. She was born Jeanne Louise Hunt in Fostoria, OH on June 5, 1922. Predeceased by her parents, Robert McNeill and Clytia Isabel (nee Weislogel) Hunt and siblings; Isabel (Robert) Wilson and Charles (Elva) Hunt, as well as, her late husband, Frederick W. (Fritz) Henry. She is survived by her sons; Robert, David (Mary Kate) and Donald, six grand- children and several great-grandchildren. The family moved around Wisconsin living at times on the farm in Lodi, on Beaver Lake in Hartland and at several locations in and around Milwaukee. Widowed in 1976 Jeanne moved to Portage where she resided until her retirement. She then spent a few years touring the country in a motorhome until she settled for another 20 years in Bradenton, FL. In 2005 she moved back to the Lake Country area of Waukesha County, Wisconsin. She was proud to have served in the Navy as a Telegrapher from 1943 - 46 and returned to service in the Navy Reserve from 1950 - 54. Her life was full of personal adventure. She got her pilot's license on the GI bill and attained her multi engine rating even flying some commercial flights before taking a job as a flight attendant for Wisconsin Central Airlines in Madison, WI where she met Fritz. She also worked for the Civil Aeronautics Association. Her life on the farm in Lodi included caring for a herd of Black Angus cattle. Her later career was spent as a secretary to Sheldon Lubar of Lubar & Co., Milwaukee, WI and she retired as office manager at Moxness Medical in Portage, WI. After retirement she sold her home and packed into the motorhome traveling from Wisconsin to Florida up the east coast to Nova Scotia and west to Texas before settling down in Bradenton, FL. In Bradenton she was active in the Episcopal Church and her local chapter of the Kappa Kappa Gamma Alumni Association. Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at St. Anskar's Episcopal Church, N48W31340 Hill Rd, Hartland, WI 53029 from 10:00AM until a Memorial Service at 11:00 AM. Memorials may be made to the Episcopal Church, Kappa Kappa Gamma Foundation or the . Evert-Luko Funeral Home, 170 Warren Ave. Hartland, WI 53029.

Jeanne H. Henry Jeanne H. Henry passed away on December 20, 2019 at the age of 97 years. She was born Jeanne Louise Hunt in Fostoria, OH on June 5, 1922. Predeceased by her parents, Robert McNeill and Clytia Isabel (nee Weislogel) Hunt and siblings; Isabel (Robert) Wilson and Charles (Elva) Hunt, as well as, her late husband, Frederick W. (Fritz) Henry. She is survived by her sons; Robert, David (Mary Kate) and Donald, six grand- children and several great-grandchildren. The family moved around Wisconsin living at times on the farm in Lodi, on Beaver Lake in Hartland and at several locations in and around Milwaukee. Widowed in 1976 Jeanne moved to Portage where she resided until her retirement. She then spent a few years touring the country in a motorhome until she settled for another 20 years in Bradenton, FL. In 2005 she moved back to the Lake Country area of Waukesha County, Wisconsin. She was proud to have served in the Navy as a Telegrapher from 1943 - 46 and returned to service in the Navy Reserve from 1950 - 54. Her life was full of personal adventure. She got her pilot's license on the GI bill and attained her multi engine rating even flying some commercial flights before taking a job as a flight attendant for Wisconsin Central Airlines in Madison, WI where she met Fritz. She also worked for the Civil Aeronautics Association. Her life on the farm in Lodi included caring for a herd of Black Angus cattle. Her later career was spent as a secretary to Sheldon Lubar of Lubar & Co., Milwaukee, WI and she retired as office manager at Moxness Medical in Portage, WI. After retirement she sold her home and packed into the motorhome traveling from Wisconsin to Florida up the east coast to Nova Scotia and west to Texas before settling down in Bradenton, FL. In Bradenton she was active in the Episcopal Church and her local chapter of the Kappa Kappa Gamma Alumni Association. Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at St. Anskar's Episcopal Church, N48W31340 Hill Rd, Hartland, WI 53029 from 10:00AM until a Memorial Service at 11:00 AM. Memorials may be made to the Episcopal Church, Kappa Kappa Gamma Foundation or the . Evert-Luko Funeral Home, 170 Warren Ave. Hartland, WI 53029. www.evertlukofuneralhome.com Published in The Bradenton Herald on Feb. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bradenton Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations