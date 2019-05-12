Jeffery Todd Bouchard Jeffery Todd Bouchard, born April 26, 1971 in Worcester, MA, left us May 6, 2019. Survived by his daughter, Jessica Marie of Bradenton, FL; brother, David (Becky), Emma and William Bouchard of Anna Maria, FL; mother, Barbara and he is pre-deceased by dad, Allen. A friend to many and will be missed by all. Jeff loved football and golf. He was privileged to play in the first Maine Shrine Football Classic, The Lobster Bowl wearing his high school number 77. There will be no Local Services. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge. Donations may be made to the . Condolences to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com
Published in The Bradenton Herald on May 12, 2019