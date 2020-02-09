Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeffery W. "Jeff" Anderson Sr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jeffery "Jeff" W. Anderson Sr. Jeffery "Jeff" W. Anderson Sr., 60, formerly of Palmetto, FL passed away January 28, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. He was born April 8, 1959 to Geraldine and the late Harold T. Anderson of Norwalk, OH. Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 40 years, Laura Anderson, daughters; Reanna (J.R.) Schoneman and Donelle (Steve) Evans and son, Jeffery Anderson Jr. Jeff leaves behind seven grandchildren; Marely, Tesla, Pressley, Janelle, Paige, Damien, and Derek. Jeff was welcomed into heaven with open arms by brother, Thomas Anderson. He is survived by his sisters; Christine, Peggy, Toni, and Jodi. He was loved and cherished by many nieces and nephews and sadly missed by many close friends and co-workers. Jeff attended Western Reserve High School where he participated in basketball and Jr. High baseball. He retired in 2018 from Tropicana after 35 years of dedication. He loved fishing, boating, cooking, and spending time with his family. He was always giving and loving to anyone he met. He had a heart of gold. May his spirit of life live on through the many people who love him. A Celebration of Life will be held of February 15, 2020 at the Palmetto Point Civic Association, 637 43rd Street Blvd, Palmetto, FL 34221 from 1PM til dusk.

