Jeffrey A. Long September 3, 1961 - July 21, 2019 Jeff went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, July 21, 2019. He was the most caring, selfless, and loving husband, father, grandpa, papa, brother, and friend. He is going to be missed beyond measure. He is preceded in death by his father - Robert, mother - Joyce, and grandson - Wyatt. He is survived by his wife of 28 years - Martha, children: Tifanny, Danny, Lindsay, Cody, Kimmi, and Cierra, grand- children: Whitney, Kierstin, Gracie, Dylan, Eli, and Laynie, and multiple other family members and friends. His treasure in this life was always his family. We are beyond blessed to have him as our family's patriarch. He spent his life building his company, Jeff Long Air Conditioning. His legacy will remain owned and operated by the Long family in his honor. Please join us for a Celebration of Jeff's Life on Saturday, August 3rd , 2019 at 10:00AM at Bayside Community Church East Bradenton Campus with a reception to follow. Thank you all for the outpouring of love and prayers. He was a very special, one of a kind man and we miss him dearly. Bayside Community Church East Bradenton Campus, 15800 S.R. 64 E., Bradenton, Florida. For more information go to www.toalebrothers.com
Published in The Bradenton Herald on July 28, 2019