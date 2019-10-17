Jeffrey A. Stanley Jr. Jeffrey A. Stanley, Jr., 26, born and raised in Bradenton, FL, passed away October 9, 2019. He is predeceased by his mother, Delilah; he is survived by his father, Jeffrey A. Stanley, Sr.; sister, Shannon (Adam) Suwinski; grandparents, Judy and Gary Stanley; grandmother, Lorell Labbe; uncles, David and Gregg Stanley; aunt, Shavonn Labbe; two nieces, Olivia and Madison and cousin, Julia Shumaker. Visitation will be from 5:00PM to 7:00PM with a Rosary Service at 6:00 PM, Friday, October 18, 2019 at Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel, 604 43rd Street West, Bradenton, FL 34209. Funeral Service will be 10:00AM Saturday, October 19, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 3100 26th Street West, Bradenton, FL 34205. He will be greatly missed by his family who will not know how to manage without his sharp wit and loving nature. Jeffrey's selfless choice to be an organ donor helped to improve the lives of three others. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Washington Regional Transplant Community. Condolences may be made to: www.brownandsonsfuneral.com
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Oct. 17, 2019