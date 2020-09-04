Jeffrey Everett

August 25, 1957 - August 31, 2020

Grovetown, Georgia - Jeffrey Lee Everett, 63, entered into rest Monday, August 31, 2020, loving husband of Brenda Jackson Everett. Jeffrey called Bradenton, Florida home for 43 years, in 2011, he and his loving wife moved to Augusta, Georgia.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Christy Sherwood; son, Shane Sherwood (Jamie); seven grandchildren, one great-grandchild; brothers: Andy Everett and Duke Reisinger and other relatives. He is preceded in death by his parents, Dewey L. Everett Jr., Frank Reisinger, Joellyn Reisinger and his sons; Jeremy and Jeffrey Everett.

Jeff loved spending time outdoors in the garden, in the mountains and at the beach, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping with friends and family.

Remembrances may be made in the form desired by friends.





