Jeffrey Everett
1957 - 2020
August 25, 1957 - August 31, 2020
Grovetown, Georgia - Jeffrey Lee Everett, 63, entered into rest Monday, August 31, 2020, loving husband of Brenda Jackson Everett. Jeffrey called Bradenton, Florida home for 43 years, in 2011, he and his loving wife moved to Augusta, Georgia.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Christy Sherwood; son, Shane Sherwood (Jamie); seven grandchildren, one great-grandchild; brothers: Andy Everett and Duke Reisinger and other relatives. He is preceded in death by his parents, Dewey L. Everett Jr., Frank Reisinger, Joellyn Reisinger and his sons; Jeremy and Jeffrey Everett.
Jeff loved spending time outdoors in the garden, in the mountains and at the beach, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping with friends and family.
Remembrances may be made in the form desired by friends.


Published in Bradenton Herald on Sep. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Arlington Burial and Cremation
1220 George C Wilson Drive, Suite C
Augusta, GA 30909
762-994-0311
September 2, 2020
Jeff was a great friend and a great hunting partner his name and face will forever live on. In our hearts he will surely be missed by many
Dale Bradford
Friend
