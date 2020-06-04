Jeffrey L. Burdick, 68, of Bradenton, passed away on May 30, 2020. He was an ETM for over 20 years for Manatee County and West Coast Southern Medical. Jeffrey is survived by his loving wife, children, and many extended family members. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held on Sunday, June 7, 2020 from 2:00 - 3:30 with the Service commencing at 3:30 pm at Shannon Funeral Homes Westview Chapel, 5610 Manatee Ave W. Condolences may be made at www.shannonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Bradenton Herald on Jun. 4, 2020.