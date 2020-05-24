Jeffrey Ray Scott was born on February 18, 1959. He graduated from Bayshore High School in 1977. He then went to work with his father at Scott's Gulf Oil and later changed it to Scott's Auto Repair. He was on the Whitfield Volunteer Fire Department from 1976 to 2006, where he retired as Chief. He is survived by his daughter, Tonya Scott. Granddaughters, Mia Gould and Olivia Salgado and Jada Schlaefer. His sisters, Vicki S. Getman (Ron Getman) and Bambi L. Scott. His nieces, Amy G Lock (Keith Lock), Dina Munn (Sam Munn) and nephew- Brett D. Getman. He is predeceased by his parents, Jack and Mae Scott and an older brother, Barry Dean Scott. A private service will be held later on May 30, 2020. Funeral arrangements by Shannon Funeral Home Town Chapel. Online condolences at www.shannonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Bradenton Herald on May 24, 2020.