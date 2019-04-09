Jerry Armstrong passed away March 28, 2019. He fought a four year battle with cancer and is now at peace. He was born June 15, 1950 in Wauseon, Ohio to Earl and Evelyn Armstrong, who preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife, Helen Armstrong, whom he loved with all his heart; his three children, Matt Armstrong (his wife Candie), Lori Wiedenhoeft (her husband Jody), and Mandy Shepherd (her significant other Austin Cartwright); his brother Lynn Armstrong and his brother and best friend, Lyle Armstrong (his wife Jayne); and five grandchildren, Cassidy and Trevor Wiedenhoeft, Grace, Cadie and Megan Armstrong. A service will be held on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at the Tri-Par Estates clubhouse at 1616 Presidio Street, Sarasota, Florida 34234 from 5:30-7:00 PM. Additional service to be held in Indiana (date and location to be determined). Condolences for the family may be given at www.GriffithCline.com
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Apr. 9, 2019